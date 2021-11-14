VALDOSTA – Less than 10 students have been designated as "close contacts" in connection with the coronavirus in the Lowndes County School System, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update.
The school system substituted "close contacts" with what had been the number of students quarantined in past reports. The specific close contact number is nine students due to school exposure, according to the report released late last week.
Lowndes County Schools reported two students have a positive case of COVID-19 out of the system's student population of 10,645.
There is one school employee who has tested positive out of 1,437 employees and none have been designated as a close contact due to possible exposure at school, according to the report.
￼"For the past seven days, 99.9% of our 12,082 staff and students were at school and work. Those off-campus include three positive cases and nine community exposures. Virtual instruction is offered to any student while quarantined or isolated if the COVID Reporting form is completed, located on our website under For Families/COVID Reporting."
