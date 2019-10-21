VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission met for its bimonthly work session Monday morning to discuss matters before the regular meeting Tuesday.
The board reviewed a resolution that could see the county take over some private roads. The resolution, if passed, would allow for individuals and entities owning private roads to hand over ownership to the county. This could help update some roads and potentially pave some currently unpaved private roads, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.
The board discussed a funding agreement to maintain stream gauges in county rivers. Stream gauges measure the height of water in rivers and, paired with weather forecasts from the United States Geological Survey, help predict potential flooding. The stream gauge maintenance is similar to recalibrating a scale, Dukes said.
Another item discussed was a resolution to officially acknowledge and endorse the importance of the 2020 census to the county.
Finally, the board discussed some neighborhood zoning guidelines, and a beer and wine license change in ownership for Naylor's Pantry.
The regular meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, on the second floor of the administration building. The administration building address is 327 N. Ashley St.
