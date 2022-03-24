VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission is reviewing increased coverage of residential burning in the wake of Lowndes County's unincorporated areas deciding to deregulate residential burning.
Earlier this month, four structures in the county suffered from fire-related damages due to poorly managed burning.
During a recent County Commission meeting, Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes raised the issue of illegal burning in her report, noting the county has been monitoring the situation carefully through complaints and social media.
“We’ve been talking about the burning; you all might have seen some of that in the media. We will continue to meet with the Georgia Forestry Commission to talk about how we can continue to move through the burn season,” she said.
“As you all know, as of July 1 of this past year, the GFC no longer requires citizens in unincorporated areas of Lowndes County to call for a burning permit for residential burnings. Meaning that no permits are required for hand-piled natural vegetation/yard debris meaning leaf and limbs.”
Meghan Barwick, the county’s public information officer, said the issue isn’t necessarily the amount of burning but weather conditions that don’t make burning favorable.
“Many people believe that higher humidity would cause fires to get out of control but the opposite is actually true. The high humidity makes it seem all the more hotter, but it is actually safer when the humidity is high. If you burn when the humidity is low, it increases the number of high-risk fire weather days, and the low moisture can fuel a fire to spread,” she said.
Dukes noted the deregulation of these types of burning has caused fires to spike more than 100% since this time last year and it is time to take action.
“Just in the last week, we’ve had three to four structures, including accessory structures, that were heavily damaged by the fires. A couple of weeks ago, we had a resident lose their pet thanks to smoke inhalation from an uncontrolled fire,” she said.
“The National Weather Service has become the de-facto ‘OK’ on when to burn and people are looking at their messaging with regards to humidity and the wind, but that’s unfortunately not enough. So, we’re going to see what we can do locally in conjunction with Georgia Forestry to remedy the situation.”
The Lowndes County Commission plans on discussing potential solutions in the coming weeks. The next County Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12.
