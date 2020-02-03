LAKE PARK – Residents can get a glimpse into future county legislation this week.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold its annual retreat starting Tuesday. The retreat will be held at Quail Branch Lodge, 7601 Zeigler Road, and span three days, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and cover a variety of topics for the county's 2020 agenda.
One of the priority topics discussed will be improvements to county fire services, said Bill Slaughter, chairman of the county commission.
Meetings are open to the public.
