County recognizes lifesaving response

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Fire Rescue and South Georgia Medical Center recognized four personnel with a lifesaving award for care rendered during a medical emergency.
Lt. Joey Herndon, Sgt. Shawn Snow, Firefighter Carl Walker and Firefighter Ermin Kreso were recognized for their medical care resulting in a patient surviving an emergency.
The LCFR attained its EMS agency licensure earlier this year as a medical first responder agency from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Office of EMS and Trauma; Lowndes County staffs 14 emergency medical responders, 19 emergency medical technicians, two paramedics and is a designated state EMS training site.
Billy Young, LCFR's deputy chief, said each person received a certificate of recognition and a commendation pin acknowledging the accomplishment.
“We strive for excellence by providing our members premier education and training to protect the citizens that we serve. This embodies the selfless service that our department is founded upon resulting in saving a life," he said.
