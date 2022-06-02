County property to get city utilities

VALDOSTA – A business located in the county has been approved for city water and sewer services.
Lowndes County Commission approved an extraterritorial extension of City of Valdosta water and sewer services into the county's service areas along Lake Laurie Drive and North Oak Street Extension for a parcel of property owned by Murray Staten Farms.
The property is located in the unincorporated area and in the county's water and sewer service areas. The property is adjacent to the city limits of Valdosta and Valdosta's water and sewer service areas. The county's water and sewer lines are not proximate to the property.
The property owner requested the city provide water and sewer services to the property, which the city is prepared to provide, according to Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter’s petition to Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson.
“For Valdosta to provide water and sewer services to the property, the County has to approve an extraterritorial extension of water and sewer services to the property. The 2008 SDS Agreement provides – any party may make an extraterritorial extension of water and sewer services upon approval of the affected party,” he said, referring to the service delivery agreement between the county and cities within the county.
Steve Stalvey, utilities department head, confirmed during the last board meeting that this type of extraterritorial extension will not negatively affect property owners in the county's service areas or existing county utility customers. The subject property is contiguous to Valdosta's existing water and sewer service areas.
“The county has not made investments in infrastructure planning to provide water and sewer services to the subject property or other properties in the immediate area and does not have plans to provide water and sewer services to the subject property or other properties in the immediate area,” he said.
When Commissioner Clay Griner inquired about whether the extension would serve Murray’s speculative properties or a vacant area, Stalvey revealed the area’s tentative plans for rental units.
“We have been contacted by the representatives of these properties and they’re planning for the development of a multi-unit apartment building. It is proposed for these parcels to come relatively soon. So, they would be provided with the water service if available,” he said.
With unanimous approval, the property is now in Valdosta’s water and sewer area.
