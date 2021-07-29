VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes gave an update on how Lowndes is looking at the recent COVID-19 case increases, referencing a potential look at a mask mandate.
COVID-19 case increases within the county’s staff is not “tremendous,” Dukes said at the County Commission meeting this week but it isn’t enough for an alarm either.
County departments will be coordinated in handling these cases and monitored by Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye, Dukes said.
She said she’ll come back to commissioners about the next course of action should cases increase to the point it impacts operations or if Tye receives additional protocol from the State of Georgia, such as health and safety measures.
“There are some other local governments, based on conversations we had today, that are leaning back toward a mask mandate environment,” Dukes said. “Speaking with Tye and speaking with our local health officials, we are not ready to make that recommendation.”
County commissioners approved all items on the agenda with the exception of a request to approve easement documents for Hightower Road which was pulled from the agenda.
Among the approved items was an insurance program renewal and two annual contract renewals.
The ACCG-IRMA insurance program was renewed with a budget impact of $806,342 and accounts for property, automobiles, machinery and general liability for public officials and law enforcement.
Lowndes County has participated in this program since 1993. This year, according to the request, the county will receive a safety credit of $47,173 and $89,947 dividend credits — a total of $137,120.
Commissioners approved the insurance coverage at its current deductible levels of $2,500 per occurrence on all lines except for $5,000 per occurrence for Law Enforcement Liability and Public Official Liability.
Lowndes renewed an annual prison work detail project with the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The work details maintain 5,000 easements across the county via manual hand cutting and “are detrimental in the overall drainage performance” of the county road system, according to the request.
The annual contract impacts the budget by $147,954, but the contract is billed monthly only if a prison work detail is used.
An annual contract with Valdosta State University for mosquito identification and testing was renewed with a budget impact of $52,132.50.
The services will include trapping, identification and testing of mosquitoes. Any data yielded will be used by Lowndes to reduce mosquito-borne diseases.
Roger S. George with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at 4914 Timber Drive in Lake Park was approved for a beer and wine license after a public hearing.
None spoke for or against his request, leading to unanimous approval.
According to the Lowndes County Commission, this is not an industry-wide move to serve alcoholic beverages at Cracker Barrel, but a one-off request at the Lake Park location.
