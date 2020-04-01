County plans to reopen Highway 41 bridge

Paige Dukes | Submitted PhotoA bridge along Highway 41 is expected to reopen Thursday after a tree fell on the bridge and damaged a barrier wall.

VALDOSTA – A damaged Highway 41 South bridge is expected to reopen no later than Thursday, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.

Bridge repairs were underway Wednesday, she said. 

During storms Tuesday, a tree fell on the bridge, located between Chancy Drive and Bethany, damaging a barrier wall, according to authorities. The state Department of Transportation closed the bridge until the barrier wall was repaired.

Traffic was rerouted because of the damage. 

