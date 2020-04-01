County plans to reopen Highway 41 bridge

VALDOSTA – A damaged Highway 41 South bridge is expected to reopen no later than Thursday, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.
Bridge repairs were underway Wednesday, she said.
During storms Tuesday, a tree fell on the bridge, located between Chancy Drive and Bethany, damaging a barrier wall, according to authorities. The state Department of Transportation closed the bridge until the barrier wall was repaired.
Traffic was rerouted because of the damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.