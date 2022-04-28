VALDOSTA – Lowndes County District 2 residents faced another disappointment earlier this week when county commissioners approved another controversial rezone along Val-Del Road.
Charlie Hand of Hand Development requested a change in zoning on the property from low density residential zoning (R-1) to commercial general zoning (C-G) on 63 acres, planned development zoning (PD) on 28 acres, and suburban density residential zoning (R-10) on 55 acres, totaling 146 acres of land to be developed.
Plans for the area include 300 units of multi-family housing in the form of an apartment complex called Hayden Park and office spaces. The property possesses road frontage on Val Del Road and Camelot Crossing.
Hand said this is a part of his development strategy to "include a relatively high-density mix of retail, office, services and employment," while the residential development intends to reinforce the town center through locating higher density housing options adjacent to it, targeting a broad range of income levels.
The Planning Commission heard the request at its March meeting and focused the majority of its discussion on traffic concerns along Val Del and North Valdosta roads. A requested traffic engineering report from January and February counted the existing average daily traffic volume at the intersection at 8,164 trips within a 24-hour period. The anticipated residential development north of the intersection is estimated to consist of 1,000 homes and generate 9,440 total daily trips.
River Chase resident Chris Fisher pleaded his case to the commission, stating residents living on Val-Del are for development but they prefer “smart development.” He said residents don’t feel it is a “smart choice” because of the “red flags” surrounding the potential traffic build-up caused by this type of development. Other areas of concern are property values, crime rates and noise levels “associated with this type of construction.”
“I can assure you, that sitting behind me, are some neighbors that are adamantly opposed to the nature of this development of 300 units of multi-family housing so close to our subdivisions. Keep in mind only a portion of the project is currently plotted,” Fisher said.
“The concerns that our neighbors have are amplified with the northern portion of the project, consisting of 55 acres considered R-10 zoning. Why would the commission jump to approve this instead of a more modern approach of R-3 (residential/agricultural) to reflect the development’s neighbors, which include Barko Village, Moody Housing Complex and River Chase.”
Despite the residents’ concerns and the Planning Commission ultimately recommending the Lowndes County Commission deny the request with an 8-2 vote due to potential traffic issues, Hand’s request was met with unanimous approval from county commissioners, causing the crowd to leave in frustration.
According to the traffic report, plans for two left-turn lanes from Val Del to North Valdosta Road are anticipated to be complete by 2023 in anticipation for incoming traffic due to recent developments.
