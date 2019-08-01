VALDOSTA — Lowndes County approved a SPLOST VIII agreement that will be sent to all five municipalities for their approval before voters have the final say in November.
Since the special purpose local option sales tax is a county tax, the Lowndes County Commission is responsible for drafting the agreement with each entity's SPLOST project list included. The county has no control over any municipality's list, county officials said.
Hahira, Dasher, Lake Park, Valdosta and Remerton city councils will now vote on the agreement, which will then go to the Lowndes County Board of Elections to be included on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Voters will decide whether to approve the one-cent sales tax or reject it.
The SPLOST VIII agreement had to be approved for a second time at a special called meeting Wednesday morning after the county added two items to its project list, a new senior citizen center and money for the sheriff's office.
Originally, the county budgeted $12 million to renovations for the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse, but after the county approved the first agreement last week, the architect in charge of the courthouse renovations came back to the county $3 million under budget.
This meant the county had an additional $3 million to budget for its SPLOST VIII project list.
At the special called meeting, county representatives voted to revoke the old agreement approved last week to make an addition to the county list. The board then debated how the money should be used.
A new motion was proposed to use $2.5 million for the construction of a new senior citizen center that would be maintained by the parks and recreation department and for $500,000 to go to the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker voted against the motion for the center. He said he is against building a facility that would cost the county money when the money could be used for improvements.
Commissioner Demarcus Marshall also voted against the motion. He said he is concerned about the operation cost of the center and the uncertainty of the project that could end up being more expensive than the estimated $2.5 million.
In the end, the motion for the senior center was approved 3-2, with the inclusion of the half-million going to the sheriff's office.
With the county's SPLOST VIII list updated, the final agreement is ready for city officials to review.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
