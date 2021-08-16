County OKs solar array

VALDOSTA – Lawyer Jack Langdale implored Lowndes County commissioners to consider the precedent of what’s been allowed in the county. Look around, he said, there are solar panels all around the county.
Langdale spoke in favor of a request to amend the P-D portion of an approved site plan from 2010, which is a 542-acre subject property, to allow the use of solar arrays.
Prior to the Aug. 10 meeting, county staff reviewed the request, concluding solar arrays were not allowed in a P-D zoning district. The district is for projects including interrelated residential, commercial and office uses, unified by a development plan.
A solar array is not consistent within that purpose, according to information provided by the county.
A part of the conclusion made in the review is the request should be resubmitted as one to rezone the property to Intensive Service (I-S) which allows for private facilities for energy generation.
The county recommended resubmitting the request. If done, county staff will support the request with the conditions that the only allowed use will be a solar array and existing buffers are maintained.
Langdale argued the solar array should be called an “Essential Public Service” as calling it I-S zoning would be a more “conservative” interpretation of it.
I-S zoning must be applied for; all federal, state and local approvals required must be listed; and the immediate, anticipated future impacts, such as noise, odor, water quality, smoke production, etc., must be explained.
These things would be required more for a power plant or wastewater plant — things that are normally under I-S zoning.
“The way we look at the definition is a solar panel doesn’t do any of those things,” Langdale said. “(It) converts solar energy into electricity. It’s not generating electricity”
When talking about generating electricity in I-S zoning, a power plant — which requires the combustion of large amounts of fuel to drive large turbines, lots of water and discharge — is a better example.
The solar array should be an “essential public service” because the county already has so many approved solar panels out there in E-A, R-A, R-1, and M-2 zoning districts, he said.
“I don’t know how we could approve solar panels in all those classifications if we didn’t call them ‘essential public services,’” Langdale said. “They’re allowed in all of (the zoning districts) except for MAZ.”
Gretchen Quarterman, a Hahira resident, also spoke in favor, saying she often asks the Lowndes County Commission to deny requests. This time, she asked commissioners to do something to help the environment.
“Solar panels are an awesome thing to have in our community,” she said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request amending the P-D portion with a stipulation that existing buffers are maintained.
County commissioners approved a request to amend the previously rezoned Val Del Villa Planned Development.
Approval will allow the property to be modified to add more residential lots and to remove a narrative note saying “All buildable lots are sized appropriately for a house to fit on it without administrative waivers.”
Environmental impact mitigation is at the discretion of Lowndes at which point the county engineering department created measures for all newly platted lots adjacent to wetlands, floodplain, drainage ditches or detention ponds to follow:
– A benchmark shall be established at the front property corner for every lot.
– A highwater mark, base flood elevation or hydraulic analysis performed shall establish the 100-year flood elevation established.
– A minimum finished floor elevation shall be established for the lot in question a minimum of two feet above the established 100-year elevation.
– A minimum of two soil borings on opposite sides of the proposed foundation shall be completed to determine the seasonal high-water table.
If the seasonal high-water table is less than one foot from the bottom of the footer elevation, a subsurface drainage system shall be designed by the professional engineer who was responsible for the development of the subdivision construction plans and shall be installed
Before any inspections are performed and signed off, a registered land surveyor must certify that the proposed finished floor is at or above the minimum finished floor elevation established on the final plat.
All other items were approved including the Vertiv service contract for the Liebert UPS at 911 center and four tower sites for a total budget impact of $24,778.59.
This is an annual renewal with a guaranteed 24/7 four-hour response, emergency service labor, travel coverage, preventative maintenance visits and battery replacements for each location.
The four towers are in Hahira, Valdosta, Naylor and Clyattville.
Safbon Water Technology has been approved to perform a nano-filtration pilot study on the Alapaha Plantation Water Treatment System for $173,000.
This will be a year-long study to ensure nano-filtration can reduce the high trihalomethanes and halo actic acids levels that plague the finished water right now, according to the request.
Lowndes County Animal Services and Magistrate Court will be receiving body cameras, and Lowndes County Fire/Rescue will receive dash cameras for a total of $102,812.
The cameras will come from Axon Enterprise and the price includes the equipment with periodic upgrades, licensing and accessories, covering a five-year period according to the request.
Jon Vigue was voted into the Valdosta Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority, replacing Molly Deese who resigned. Vigue will fill the seat for the remainder of the term which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
County commissioners also proclaimed Lowndes County 811 Day, which serves as a reminder to contact Georgia 811 at least two business days before digging.
