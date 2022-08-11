VALDOSTA – All items on the Aug. 8 agenda of the Lowndes County Commission, with the exception of a withdrawn rezoning request, were approved.
The county approved:
– An abandonment of a portion of Boring Pond Lane. Due to a 2019 pavement of the road, two 90 degree turns were removed, and county commissioners determined those portions of the road no longer served a public purpose due to lack of use.
– A maintenance agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the roundabout project for Bemiss Road and State Highway 122, which includes mowing and landscaping. This does not include Berrien County and Lanier County since they will have separate agreements.
– The annual renewal of the uninterruptible power supply. The agreement includes a guaranteed four-hour response 24/7, emergency service labor and travel coverage, preventative maintenance visits and battery replacement for the 911 Center and the four tower sites in Hahira, Valdosta, Naylor and Clyattville. The service contract for each site will cost $3,500. The service contract for the 911 Center will cost the county $13,400.
– The renewal of the Motorola System Upgrade Agreement. This allows Lowndes County to maintain a current system by providing system upgrades every two years. Subscriber maintenance and infrastructure maintenance is also covered along with 24/7 support. Lowndes County will pay Motorola a monthly amount of $40,776.
– Water and sewer infrastructure at West Schoolhouse Pond Subdivision. West Schoolhouse Pond Subdivision is located in the Lake Park area off of Schoolhouse Pond Road, Payton Place, Burnt Pine Drive and Timber Wind Circle and has a total of 31 lots. The developer, H.D. Johnston Company, has completed the improvements and sent a letter requesting acceptance of infrastructure for the water and sewer infrastructure.
The next Lowndes County Commission meeting is scheduled Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.