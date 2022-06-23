VALDOSTA – A group of residents voiced their disapproval when the Lowndes County Commission rezoned property located along Howell Road Monday, to make way for an addiction recovery facility, in a split 3-2 decision.
The applicant for the rezoning is Redeemed Living, a nonprofit faith-based recovery residency for men to live sober after addiction. Brent Moore, founder, wanted to rezone 23 acres at 2193 Howell Road from Estate Agricultural (E-A) to nonresidential plan development (P-D) for the development of the transitional care facility. The rezoning is necessary because transitional care facilities are not allowed in E-A zones.
Moore said in his letter of intent to the commission that individuals would come to the facility after completing an intensive alcohol and drug rehabilitation program. Resident of the facility are required to maintain full-time employment, attend weekly recovery meetings and become an active member at a church.
The overall occupancy could reach up to 52 occupants based on the proposed site plan before additional life safety code measures are applied. The applicant is planning on developing the property in phases, with a maximum occupancy of five residents per house, and one resident per cabin.
Planning and zoning staff found the request “inconsistent with the character area but consistent with the goals and policies of the comprehensive plan.” The main concern was ensuring the proposed use is able to be developed on the subject property and that its impacts on the surrounding area are manageable.
“At this point, it is the hope of staff that the benefit the proposed use brings to the community and the proposed site plan with its buffering and setbacks will mitigate any potentially negative effects on surrounding properties,” planning and zoning staff said in their report.
The Planning Commission recommended denial in a 7-3 vote, and those sentiments were shared by other residents of Howell Road. Michael Henderson, designated spokesperson for the group, pleaded his case to follow the Planning Commission’s report, citing his own experience with addiction and rehabilitation facilities, public safety concerns, the facility’s proximity to Moulton Branch and J.L. Lomax elementary schools and what he said was a lack of program success in some instances.
“I am an ordained minister. I go back into rehabilitation facilities to encourage those who are where I once was. I have been clean since 2003. I was a resident of programs that did not work and programs that did. One had in-house doctors (and) certified counselors with state funding coupled with a great curriculum. Yet, it failed to remain open due to lack of detail in housing of the addicted,” he said.
“Only a few programs are successful. Through my research, I discovered that the successful programs in this area often discharge residents due to their inability to complete programs and they are sometimes referred to the very programs that will be on the property to be rezoned.”
He said he isn’t against recovery but the request was “a set up for failure” due to the lack of structure.
Redeemed Living representative Mark Perry spoke in favor of the request, stating opposition to the facility is due to a lack of understanding about what they do.
“We’re a locally organized and operated organization that has been here in Lowndes County for six years. We have been doing great service here in this community. This is a ministry. And this is a ministry for our community. We understand fears and concerns. The gentleman that just spoke made some very valid points, but I think much of that is coming from a position of lack of education and understanding of this particular facility,” he said.
Moore and Redeemed Living board member Casey Corbin echoed similar sentiments during their comments to the board.
Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker asked if the applicants are "willing to install a privacy fence around the site,” which Moore agreed to. Commissioner Demarcus Marshall asked if the rezoning was not approved, could the applicants move into the house located on the property, which Moore and J.D. Miller, planning and zoning department head, said was a possibility.
After hearing all sides, Commissioner Joyce Evans made a motion to deny the request, which Marshall seconded. Evans and Marshall voted to deny while Wisenbaker and Commissioner Clay Griner voted against denial. Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter cast the tiebreaking vote to defeat the motion, thus approving Redeemed Living’s request.
“Well, I can tell you these decisions aren’t easy. We have to look at all the facts. We have to look at everything that’s involved here. And I will say this: there is a need in not only this community, but in all communities for facilities such as what is being proposed, so we can help these folks get to a point in their lives no different than the same point that one of the previous speakers (Michael Henderson) had spoken. He took a different route. However, there are some that may not necessarily be able to take that route,” he said.
“My decision would be in support of this, so I vote to support it which defeats the motion to deny. But, I can assure you, as a community, let me assure you that Lowndes County and Mr. Moore, I’m speaking to you as well, Lowndes County is going to be watching this very, very closely. Because we have a responsibility as well.”
Following Slaughter’s vote, Griner moved to approve the zoning request. Wisenbaker seconded the motion. The votes were the same as the previous one, with Slaughter’s approval carrying the motion this time.
After the vote, Howell Road residents began leaving the meeting. Several residents made outbursts toward commissioners. One resident directed his comments to Wisenbaker, who is the District 3 commissioner. This caused James Rehberg of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to intervene and tell the residents to leave.
