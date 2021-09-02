VALDOSTA – Significant headway was made for the Hightower Road and Cooper Road Northeast project at a recent Lowndes County Commission meeting.
The group unanimously approved a grant easement for 3.038 acres of right of way for Hightower Road. The approval should allow construction to start on the project.
County commissioners unanimously approved the Scruggs Company to handle grading, drainage, base, paving, etc., on the project.
The cost is $2,775,068.91 and will be funded from the transportation special purpose local option sales tax allotment within the county budget.
Alapaha Plantation has an issue with trihalomethanes and haloacetic acid because of naturally occurring organics in its aquifer.
A consent order from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division was issued for a nano-filtration pilot study, which was unanimously approved by county commissioners.
Lowndes sold 2.5 acres of 7.174 acres of property on Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard to the Industrial Authority for $75,000, which included a quitclaim deed.
Emergency repair was needed on the Whitewater Road manhole, after it collapsed earlier in the week. The repair was approved at $162,308.45 with Radney Plumbing taking it on.
Dispatch consoles 11 and 12 needed to be installed to complete the last two dispatch positions at the 911 center. The positions behind the consoles have computer-aided dispatch and phone capabilities.
The addition, which comes from a purchase order from Motorola, costs the county budget $155,697.
County commissioners approved lease amendment number three to BellSouth Telecommunications.
The lease allowed BellSouth to place a seven-foot, six-inch by 10-foot, six-inch building with roof overhang in the southeast corner of Lowndes.
The building is tasked with housing electronic equipment; installing and maintaining underground duct, manholes and telephone cables; parking, and ingress and egress of property located at Georgia State Highway 135 and the CSX Railroad right of way in Land Lot 377 in the 11th land district.
This will continue a lease from Nov. 5, 1981, adding five years to it from Nov. 1, 2021 through Oct. 31, 2026 — with an annual rent of $2,520.
County commissioners adopted a resolution accepting infrastructure for Val Del Estates Subdivision Phase 1.
A final inspection was made by county engineering staff, resulting in a punch list of items to be addressed which was provided to the contractor.
The final paperwork is in process, but the final plat will not be signed until the paperwork is received and all punch list items have been addressed.
A beer and wine license was approved for Bigfoot, 6872 Lake Park Bellville Road, Lake Park; and a beer, wine and liquor license was approved for South Lowndes Bottle Store, 5120 Jewell Futch Road, Lake Park.
