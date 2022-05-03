County OKs $9.8M for courthouse

VALDOSTA – The historic Lowndes County Courthouse will get a $9.8 million facelift.
The Lowndes County Commission approved $9,855,808.85 for the historic Lowndes County Courthouse rehabilitation project, funded through SPLOST VIII. The county will partner with Gladwin Vaughn Architecture and the joint venture of Allstate Construction and Cauthan Construction.
The county has been overseeing the revitalization of the courthouse since August 2018 with the intention of using the building as a regional welcoming center and travel hub for visitors, as well as hosting multiple public agencies such as Valdosta Main Street.
Other plans include keeping one floor a courtroom to act as a venue for weddings.
County Manager Paige Duke included in her report that Lowndes County is excited to see the project finally come to fruition with Gladwin Vaughn taking the helm.
“We have worked with these gentlemen and their team a tremendous amount already, and this project could not be in better hands. I can speak for us as a staff that not only are we excited about this moving forward and the amenity this will provide for the community, but we’re really excited to have them at the forefront because it’s going to be a fantastic project,” she said.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said this particular vote is “historically significant” as it would help “preserve the history and integrity” of the building.
“Commissioners, you have, in my opinion, made a historic vote on assuring that beautiful architecture that we have that's known as the Historic Courthouse will remain the Historic Courthouse of Lowndes County. Thank you all very much,” he said.
The construction team plans to start renovations during May or June.
