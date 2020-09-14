County nixes new wedding venue

VALDOSTA – A new wedding venue will not be coming to Lowndes County.
The Lowndes County Commission denied a request last week for a wedding and event venue called Bella Mill Plantation at 8450 Ousley Road.
The rezoning proposal requested changing the property from estate-agricultural to planned-development intended to use the 15.8-acre property as a venue primarily for weddings, family reunions, birthday parties, corporate events and community gatherings, etc.
Three people opposed the request during the meeting, saying neighboring property owners are concerned about traffic and noise that would result from having an event space next to residential properties. They also mentioned the request was not compatible with surrounding properties and the uses of those properties.
David Sims, one property owner, said he has lived in the area his whole life and would consider relocating if the request is approved.
Brandy McCrary, a property owner proposing the event space, said residents have spent millions at wedding venues outside Lowndes County and that Bella Mill Plantation would keep money inside county limits.
She said five local brides had already set wedding dates at her potential venue. She continued saying another venue in the county would be a relief for brides since the COVID-19 pandemic has South Georgia event centers booked through 2022.
McCrary told commissioners that an early door-to-door survey only found one residence opposing the venue.
Her husband, Justin McCrary, assured commissioners an event venue on the property would not be an eyesore for surrounding residences.
Lowndes County Commissioner Clay Griner said traffic is not a concern for him but he is concerned about the entrance and exit by the Sims' property.
Commissioners Scottie Orenstein and Demarcus Marshall voiced concerns about how the venue would affect its neighbors, and Orenstein said he would like county staff and commissioners to clarify zoning interpretations for similar requests.
Ultimately, commissioners denied the request unanimously.
Commissioners did, however, approve three rezoning requests.
The first approval was a request for 7.8-acre property on 4115 Ezelle Road to change from estate-agricultural to R-1 (low-density residential) zoning to divide the property between the applicant Benny Cowart's four children. No one spoke in favor or against the request.
Commissioners approved a request for a 43.8-acre property of Highway 84 from estate-agricultural to highway-commercial to subdivide the parcel into two lots, with one lot being purchased by Southern Tractor and Outdoors to become a Kubota tractor dealership.
No one spoke in opposition. Clayton Milligan spoke in favor, offering to answer any questions by commissioners.
Commissioners OK'd a request to construct a nearly 300-foot, self-supporting cell tower to help cover an AT&T service gap. No one spoke in opposition of the request, but Jonathan Yates, a Charleston, S.C., gave a short presentation on the tower and how it would provide cellular service to AT&T customers.
Non-zoning matters included Tommy Willis being reappointed to the Greater Lowndes Planning Commission and Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes informing commissioners that the final 70% of the county's funding from the CARES Act was received.
