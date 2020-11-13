VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools recently named its October Safety Awareness For Everyone award winners.
The winners are Isabella Padilla, custodial department, and Gloria Roundtree, school nutrition department, with Hahira Elementary School, school officials said in a statement.
"These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their No. 1 priority," school officials said. "Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year."
Valdosta Insurance Services sponsors the award.
Neil Wilkes, principal at Hahira Elementary School, said, “Isabella Padilla is a kind and hard-working individual that works hard to keep our school clean. We are proud that she is a part of our Hahira Elementary family.”
She is also described as having a "great work ethic, dependable, taking great pride in her work and a delightful colleague," school officials said. "She is a wonderful part of HES and is always eager to help in any way she can."
“Gloria Roundtree is always willing to serve others in a prompt and timely manner. She strives to keep her area clean and sanitary during each day. She is often seen working with other staff to ensure that the lunch line goes smoothly and efficiently. We are proud to have Gloria with us,” Wilkes said.
"Gloria is a wonderful person with a great heart," school officials said. "This Viking acronym is used to describe her: V – Valuable; I – Initiative; K – Kind-hearted; I – Inspiring; N – Nourishing; and G – Gracious."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.