VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold its annual planning meeting on Jekyll Island.
The retreats is scheduled for Feb. 23-25, at the Jekyll Island Hotel, Pulitzer Board Room, 371 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, county officials said in a statement.
The planning meeting is scheduled to run 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, and 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. The annual planning meeting is scheduled to conclude 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
"The purpose of the annual planning meeting is to discuss vision, goals and direction for the future of Lowndes County," county officials said. "Agenda items to be discussed include facility projects (SPLOST and non-SPLOST), utilities, local option sales tax, road improvement projects, zoning, criminal justice, Unified Land Development Code and more. The items being presented have been selected by the commissioners and will be prioritized during their discussion."
The annual planning meeting is open to Lowndes County residents. County staff will release a synopsis of discussions that will be posted on the county’s website, www.lowndescounty.com, county officials said. Any official actions on items will take place at a future public meeting, they added.
"As in past years, the intent is to provide an environment in which elected officials can come together without distraction to strategically address community needs and set goals for the next year," county officials said. "The timing of the annual planning meeting is in accordance with the beginning of the budget process each year."
Daily updates will be posted online, www.lowndescounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.