County holds masked meeting

VALDOSTA – In their first in-person meeting in weeks, six masked county commissioners sat at least six feet apart while perched from their chamber seating.
County staff moved from their usual positions and littered the audience to social distance as well.
The Lowndes County Commission meeting required both social distancing and masks to follow CDC guidelines while their business proceeded Tuesday.
Commissioners voted to widen old U.S. Highway 41.
The widening process will ultimately make the road five lanes from Grove Point to North Valdosta Road. After questions from Commissioner Demarcus Marshall, county staff said the contract for the work would be returned in the next few weeks to a month and construction would take approximately 18 months.
Commissioners approved an application to receive funding for Fiscal Year 2021 to continue the Juvenile Justice Incentive Grant program.
Receiving funding from the program since 2013, Lowndes County has been awarded money for juvenile court judges selecting alternatives to jail time for juveniles who appear before the court.
The board also approved an infrastructure bill for the Two Oaks at Bemiss development location at Case Point, off Pine Road.
In the one item up for bidding, commissioners accepted the South Georgia Regional Commission's bid of $20,000 to update the county's hazard mitigation plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires jurisdictions to review and update their hazard mitigation plans every five years, said Ashley Tye, Lowndes County emergency management agency director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.