VALDOSTA – Lowndes County residents felt heard last week as a potentially controversial zoning request was denied by the Lowndes County Commission.
The request would have changed Ridgecrest at Rocky Ford Road, a 37-acre property, from heavy manufacturing zoning to suburban density residential zoning.
A 114-lot residential subdivision would have been developed on the property, served by Lowndes County utilities.
Although the property is in the Urban Service Area, it is “depicted as an Industrial Activity Character Area typically,” according to the request.
Under the comprehensive plan’s guidance, no recommended residential zonings should be in this area. The guidance led the Planning Commission to recommend a denial of the request by a vote of 6-3-1.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority also opposed the request. Andrea Schruijer, Industrial Authority executive director, gave reasons to oppose it, namely the heavy manufacturing infrastructure in the area.
“This is probably where we see the most industrial development taking place,” she said.
Carol Singletary, a Gary Lane resident, also opposed the request. She proposed a question to the County Commission: How is a residential neighborhood going to impact future industrial growth in the area? Will it discourage industrial growth?
Singletary said she wants young people to stay in Valdosta but having good paying jobs to keep them here is the real concern.
There’s been stress in the community, she said, and the request will provide an upheaval in the continuity of the character area. What would that do in the future, she asked.
Singletary made a proposal. She knew some commissioners had development contacts, so she asked them to recuse themselves from the vote to recuse themselves and avoid personal conflict.
District 2 Commissioner Scott Orenstein recused himself from the vote.
James Warren, the developer behind the request, spoke in favor, asking commissioners to allow the request since he and his team have eyed the area for a while.
Warren said his team has been looking to develop the area, adding it is the perfect spot as it’s been for sale between four to five years.
According to Warren, the area was originally under residential zoning but was rezoned into industrial zoning in the years it was for sale.
District 5 Commissioner Clay Griner asked if the Development Authority has any interest in buying the property for future economic developments.
“We could ask but I’m not sure at this time if they really would if we’ve already gone through the questioning portion when they spoke,” Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said. “But I am sure if a development came in and the opportunity availed itself, then certainly I would think it would be something that would be looked at.”
Slaughter said Singletary made a good point about M-2 zoning not being easy to get and once gotten, the area is set to be a heavy industrial area.
“You’re bringing residential right up to heavy industrial on an industrial development that potentially is going to grow,” he said. “Any noise or anything you’ve got is just going to continue to grow as the development itself grows.”
People would potentially complain about that, Slaughter said.
District 3 Commissioner Mark Wisenbaker motioned to follow the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny the request, followed by District 4 Commissioner Demarcus Marshall’s seconding.
The motion would’ve been unanimous; however, Griner opposed the motion. The motion still passed.
