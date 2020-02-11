VALDOSTA – The fastest way to move between two points is a straight line.
Lowndes County fire services occupies one full-time fire station, but the majority of firefighters are either on a part-time or volunteer basis.
Therefore, instead of firefighters responding to a call from a fire station to a house fire (point A to point B), the current setup usually means firefighters commute from their homes to the fire station then to a fire (point A to point B to point C).
That could be changing if county leaders can find a way to fund an expensive overhaul of the system.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners agreed last week, in principle, to upgrade the county fire services to having three-full time fire stations for the purpose of improving response times. The decision came on the final day of the county commission retreat, a day dedicated to only discussions about fire services.
Five options were presented to the commissioners by county staff during the morning session, and Lowndes County Manager Joe Pritchard asked the lawmakers to discuss the cost and the options they liked after lunch.
During the afternoon session, commission members unanimously agreed that option two would be the best way to improve current fire services while balancing costs.
Option two would add two full-time fire stations, 27 additional sets of personnel gear at $8,500 per person and two additional pumpers at $585,000. Additionally, the Clyattville and Bemiss fire stations will be renovated under the plan and a North Lowndes fire station will be rebuilt.
"The commissioners looked at it from a standpoint of what we could do the most efficient way to get the highest level of service that we could for the citizens of Lowndes County," BOC Chairman Bill Slaughter told the Valdosta Daily Times. "So what we've decided to do - settled on - is what they listed as option two."
The total cost of option two will be $6.62 million, county staff indicated.
"We want to move forward with three strategically located stations throughout Lowndes County so that we would be able to improve on the response times in the event of a fire for citizens here," Slaughter said.
County residents like Steve Parker could see those stations up and running in a year and a half. Parker, chairman of the board for Stone Creek property owners, presented commissioners at the Dec. 10 commission meeting with a petition of nearly 2,000 signatures to fund a full-time fire department amid concerns over response times by county fire services.
Slaughter's goal will be to have all three operational by that time period.
"We feel like that's something that we can do within the next 18 months," he said.
Commissioner Scottie Orenstein said he wants to see improvements to the current system in the intervening months before the full-time stations are completed. Other members and staff agreed with Orenstein.
"We're also looking at the current system that we have in place right now and how it operates, so we can make it better in the interim until we can get to that option two," Slaughter said.
He added that the volunteer firefighter network will remain in place with improvements expected as well.
With the commissioners in agreement over option two, the next step is for county professional staff to find the best way to fund the project. Slaughter mentioned fire fees and millage increases are potential funding avenues. Once a funding plan is crystallized, the commission will hold an official vote, which is expected to pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.