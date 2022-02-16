County denies rezoning after pubic outcry

VALDOSTA – Elton D. Redding, a Wells Road resident, said he was given just one minute to help save his community as he spoke against a rezoning of 34 acres located along Miller Bridge Road.
The rezoning would have reclassified 7532 Miller Bridge Road, Windy Hill Subdivision, from Estate-Agriculture to Residential Agriculture to make possible the development an 11-lot subdivision.
The lot sizes would have ranged from 2.5 to 3.11 acres, but those opposing the request said such a rezoning would become part of a trend that goes against the community goals and policies of the Comprehensive Plan.
Within a one-mile radius of the proposed area, there are 151 lots, 95 of which are 10 acres or less with a median lot size of 6.6 acres.
Developers were also asking for permissions for wells and septic systems, prompting District 2 Commissioner Scott Orenstein to ask if they meant private wells and septic tanks.
County Planning Director JD Dillard said the proposal had called for a community water system, but private wells could be possible because of the size of the lots. Soil suitability has not been determined yet.
This area is part of an agriculture and forestry character area for which the county's Comprehensive Plan guidance recommends R-A zoning; however, given its inconsistency with community goals, the Greater Lowndes Planning Commission recommended denial of this request in a 8-3 split vote.
This request was originally set for review at the Dec. 14 Lowndes County Commission meeting but was withdrawn from the agenda. A petition, signed by 303 residents, was submitted.
Redding himself signed the petition and was one of two who spoke in opposition to the request.
This development will change and set the character of the community in a way that will be oppressive, he said, so much so the next generation wouldn’t be able to overcome it.
Brad Folsom, lawyer at Moore, Clark, DuVall and Rodgers, spoke in opposition as well, saying he represented the entire community.
He said while the zoning is permitted, it is not appropriate for the character of the area as it would turn the area into what he called a community order system. He said he remembers county commissioners making a promise on related matters though.
“Every one of you had said to me ‘we don’t want anymore community order systems,’” Folsom said. “So now that you’ve made that decision, I think you really need to think about that issue. It could really fall back on the county.”
Don Powell, the developer who had made the rezoning request, spoke in favor of the proposal, mentioning what happened after the December meeting.
Two and a half weeks after that meeting, he said he was approached by a realty group that was making an offer to develop the area. He then rescinded the comment after an outburst from the crowd, with one person saying, “That’s not correct.”
Those in favor of the rezoning request said Powell can develop the land even without having it rezoned, the only difference being if it is a development with six homes or 12 and if Lowndes County will provide services to the homes.
County commissioners, listening to the Planning Commission’s denial and the community’s opposition, voted to unanimously deny the request.
