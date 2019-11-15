VALDOSTA – Downtown is another step closer to saying sayonara to semi-trucks.
The Lowndes County Commission adopted a resolution this week to eliminate tractor-trailer traffic downtown. The resolution supports state lawmakers' push to end semi-truck traffic downtown.
"The action we took was a resolution in support of moving tractor-trailer trucks out of Downtown Valdosta – through traffic on Highway 84," said Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.
Rerouting tractor trailers would not only benefit residents and visitors downtown but the truckers themselves, county officials said.
"We're trying to do it where we're not having (the trucks) held up in traffic and traffic lights," Lowndes County Manager Joe Pritchard said. "We're trying to make it where it would be as speedy and as safe as possible."
Once an alternative route for truckers is proposed and approved, Georgia Department of Transportation will establish a date for the bypass to happen.
"It's not something they can come in and say there's no more traffic downtown," Slaughter said. "They have to have a route proposed and approved."
The transportation department, the county and city have already agreed on three different east-west routes, Pritchard said.
The tractor-trailer bypass will take at least seven years, needing all parties to agree on a route, obtaining the right of way and constructing the actual road, Pritchard said.
"We are not at that point," he said. "We are barely at the point in the process now where we are expressing support for the concept."
Although construction has yet to begin, Tim Golden, chairman of the Georgia transportation board, said he is excited for the process to progress.
"This is the farthest along we've ever been getting the study done," Golden said.
"It'll be much safer for pedestrians and make Downtown Valdosta a more attractive place to visit and stay."
