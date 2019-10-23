VALDOSTA – Unkempt private roads may get a beauty lift soon.
The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners convened to hold its bimonthly meeting Tuesday to vote on a series of items. The first item approved was a change in policy regarding private roads being taken over by the county.
The Private Roads Resolution will allow for individuals and entities owning private roads to hand over ownership to the county if they choose. This could help update some roads and potentially pave some currently unpaved private roads, said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County clerk and public information officer.
Another item approved was a resolution to officially acknowledge and endorse the importance of the 2020 Census to the county. Dukes said that workshops will be held in November to promote participation in the census, and the census is still hiring people in the area for nearly 200 jobs.
The board also approved a funding agreement to maintain stream gauges in county rivers. Stream gauges measure the height of water in rivers and, paired with weather forecasts from the United States Geological Survey, help predict potential flooding.
Finally, the board approved several neighborhood zoning guidelines, and a beer and wine license change in ownership for Naylor's Pantry.
No residents asked to be heard by the board.
