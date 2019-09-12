VALDOSTA — The county approved a zone change for a 28-acre piece of land on Val Del Road that will be developed into a subdivision.
At a Lowndes County Commission meeting Tuesday, the subject property was switched from low density residential zoning to planned development zoning.
County documents state the motivation for the change is to allow the construction of a subdivision with access to and from the property off of Val Del Road, a major collector road.
The property is within the urban service area and depicted as a suburban character area.
County staff considered multiple surrounding aspects of this case when making the decision. The Nelson Hill Planned Development to the northwest, which is close to being built out. The planned development zoning adjacent to the north. County water and sewer connectivity. Current growth trends in the area, and the preservation of natural green spaces included in the plan.
During a Greater Lowndes Planning Commission, the commission spoke with the developer and no residents opposed the request.
The commission asked whether water and sewer availability and whether Val Del Road is equipped to handle the increased traffic. County staff said it is.
The GLPC voted unanimously 8-0 to recommend approval of the request.
Also during the county meeting, the board approved a resolution to refund revenue bonds for Valdosta State University.
The resolution wasn't an endorsement of the bonds or the creditworthiness of the company.
A portion of Ivandale Circle was closed by the commission. County documents state the unopened right of way off Ivandale Circle has ceased to be used by the public to the extent that no substantial public purpose is served by it.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.