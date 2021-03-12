VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission approved two multi-year contracts dealing with the assessment and maintenance of county assets.
The total of the two contracts will be $1,406,274 which includes an assessor contract and tank maintenance. The latter is more expensive than the former.
The tank maintenance contract is “a seven-year contract to perform maintenance, repairs, cleaning and coating” of the county’s potable water tanks, said Steve Stalvey, county utilities head.
Its purpose is to perform ongoing preventative maintenance to keep up state Environmental Protection Division standards and community expectations.
American Tank Maintenance was approved for the contract at $1,322,274, which annually would be $188,896.29.
The Deen’s contract is a three-year contract set at $84,000 annually – a total of $252,000 altogether – between the board of assessors and Deen’s.
The contract will have Deen’s perform the duties of assessing personal property required to submit a personal property digest for the assessor’s office.
Silas Hrobar, assessors board head, said this is a continuation of outsourcing for the assessment position due to multiple retirements three years ago.
“Whenever those people retired, we didn’t have anybody fit to take over their position,” Hrobar said. “For all intents and purposes, they are our personal property staff.”
District 4 Commissioner Demarcus Marshall asked about another aspect of the assessors expenses – the use of South Data.
Hrobar said South Data is what the assessors board uses to print and send notices of assessment. He didn’t have the exact numbers on hand, but said he could give an estimate.
“We typically budget about $25,000 a year for all assessment notices – personal property is just a small portion of that,” Hrobar said. “A vast majority of that goes toward the real property notices which is set at about $46,000-$47,000 per year.”
The County Commission also approved two rezonings: REZ-2021-01 Knights Landing Subdivision Phase 5 and REZ-2021-02 Nancy Hobby 2598 Loch Laurel Road, Parcel Number 0168 012A.
The former changes 58 acres of estate agricultural zoning to R-10 suburban density residential zoning for the continued development of a subdivision, adding 150 single-family lots. All lots are expected to run interior roads.
The latter changes a low density residential zoning to an estate agricultural zoning to allow cows onto the parcel.
