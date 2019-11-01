VALDOSTA — Lowndes County will fight a court ruling regarding its ongoing Service Delivery Strategy dispute with the City of Valdosta all the way to the state’s high court.
County leaders announced Thursday they will appeal a Court of Appeals ruling — stating the commissioner and the board members of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs cannot be taken to court over Service Delivery Strategy — to the Georgia Supreme Court.
The county’s move is a procedural one as it would not be able to appeal the decision in the future unless action was taken within 10 days of the appellate court’s ruling, said Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.
“We feel like the appellate court just didn’t get it right,” Slaughter said. “We also feel like the appellate court stepped outside and got into some areas that did not involve what the question was.”
Slaughter said the country remains relatively confident about the appeal because of previous Georgia Supreme Court rulings.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources v. Center for a Sustainable, Inc. and Olvera v. University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents explained their decisions do “not mean citizens aggrieved by the unlawful conduct of public officers are not without recourse. It means only that they must seek relief against such officers in their individual capacities,” according to legal briefs obtained from Walter Elliott, one of the attorneys for the county.
The county also believes the appeal is important for long-term implications for future SDS negotiations, said Joe Pritchard, Lowndes County manager.
“If tomorrow we’re able to get SDS resolved, then (the appeal) is not an issue as much,” Slaughter said.
If the city and county do come to an agreement, Slaughter said he does not know if the county will move forward with its lawsuit.
Negotiations between the cities and county have not gone well, and a battle over an SDS agreement has raged on for three years, primarily between Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta. As reported by The Valdosta Daily Times, more than $860,000 of taxpayer money has been spent on SDS litigation between the city and county.
Under state law, cities and counties must negotiate a new service delivery agreement every 10 years, spelling out which services the governments will provide and how they will be funded. The SDS agreements are aimed at reducing duplication of services.
Without such an agreement, the county, the City of Valdosta and the other cities in the county become ineligible for state grants and other funding and permits.
The disagreement centers around which entity should provide water and sewer utilities to new businesses. The city wants autonomy to provide services to unincorporated areas without the county’s approval, and the county believes this would result in residents or property owners living in unincorporated areas being added to the local city’s jurisdiction.
From 2016 to present day, Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta remain entrenched over the matter, and as of now, SDS talks between the two sides have stalled.
On Sept. 12, the county proposed a revised SDS agreement to the city. The City of Dasher signed that proposal, but the other three cities did not. They countered with a proposal of their own.
“It’s currently right now at a standstill,” Slaughter said. “I told the mayor that I was not prepared at that time to make a counter-offer.
“However, I am in the process of developing a counter-offer that I intend to send over to the city.”
The City of Valdosta issued a press release late Thursday, essentially re-litigating the dispute, challenging assertions by the county and, in the end, saying, “Lowndes County has spent $482,641.42 trying to legally avoid the SDS renegotiation process mandated by state law. It has not only sued all the cities in Lowndes County, but also state agencies. The cities have spent $377,506.48 defending Lowndes County’s lawsuit. The cities’ position is simple: Stay your lawsuit, consider the offers above and move on for the betterment of all the citizens of Lowndes County, incorporated and unincorporated alike.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.