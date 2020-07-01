VALDOSTA — The Class of 2020 Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame Awards ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 31 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
The first awards ceremony happened Dec. 14, 2019, at the Valdosta Hilton Inn when 40 nominees were inducted, Hall of Fame organizers said in a statement.
Nomination deadline is Saturday, Aug. 1. Nominations may be mailed to: GCMHOF, 2099 Ga. Highway 133 South, Moultrie, GA 31788.
A typed copy in #12 font doubled spaced of nomination of musician's history is preferred or use the nomination form on Facebook at Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame.
Forms will also be available 7-11 p.m. Friday at Seaplane Opry House, 2099 Ga. Highway 133 South, Spence Field, Moultrie, where there is live country music by the Deep River Music Band. Also, karaoke at the break and visitors are welcome to sing at that time.
More information: Call (229) 873-5005 or (229) 921-2165.
