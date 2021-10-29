Country Financial supports VFD

VALDOSTA – Country Financial representatives Paxton Joiner, Ford Bowen and Troy Stanford named Valdosta Fire Department as the 2021 recipient of a $1,500 donation from Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes.
The funds will be used for the Christmas Shop with a Firefighter program, company representatives said in a statement.
“It’s more important now to support your local community and the donations for the local fire department are needed especially this year,“ Bowen said.
Country Financial, an insurance and financial services company, donated more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, health care workers and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve," company representatives said.
”The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, Country Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.