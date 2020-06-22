Country Club Drive repairs continue

City of Valdosta photoCountry Club Drive in Valdosta has been undergoing repairs.

VALDOSTA — Work should wrap up by the end of the week on slightly delayed repairs to Country Club Drive, according to Valdosta’s city government.

The road was closed June 6 for emergency repairs because of a sinkhole. The repairs were originally meant to be finished by June 12, but crews had to wait for a specially ordered manhole to arrive, said Ashlyn Johnson, spokeswoman for the city.

Contractors completed the new manhole installation, and were compacting the area around it Monday; a crew will begin lining the manhole Tuesday, she said.

Road re-construction should start Wednesday, with a partial reopening of the road hoped for by the end of the week, Johnson said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

