VALDOSTA – The board of ethics that judged the complaint against Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson officially presented its findings to Valdosta City Council.
The presentation was supposed to be the final step.
Chairman Robert Jefferson spoke on the board’s behalf, sharing with City Council the 2-1 vote in favor of dismissing the complaint.
The complaint was submitted by a coalition consisting of the Mary Turner Project, Concerned Clergies of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes Chapter of the NAACP and the Valdosta-Lowndes Community Alliance.
The coalition claimed Mayor Scott James Matheson used his radio show, clearly saying he’s the Mayor of Valdosta, to spout on-air rhetoric that “regularly disseminates inaccurate, divisive, and inflammatory claims that often demonize local citizens and political viewpoints that differ from his own,” according to the complaint.
“The complaint indicated that the Mayor of Valdosta repeatedly violated a number of core ethical requirements articulated by the City of Valdosta’s Code of Ethics ordinance,” Jefferson said.
Ethics board members – including Jefferson, former Southern Circuit Judge Jim Tunison and former Lowndes Solicitor General Richard Shelton – made the decision on the matter in mid April.
The board sent a letter detailing the decision to each City Council member; however, according to the Code of Ethics, it’s up to the City Council to make a decision on the matter.
District 4 Councilman Eric Howard asked if council is required to accept the findings. City Attorney Timothy Tanner said the council doesn’t have to accept it but the complaint is dismissed at this point.
Council members had plenty of questions.
Howard asked ethics board members what they suggest City Council do with the findings given community concern with the mayor.
Tunison said the board made its decision, and it’s up to council to address comments and questions. Mayor Pro-Tem Tim Carroll echoed Tunison's comment, saying the board’s job is done.
“I think to answer your question, that is something to be considered by council,” Carroll said. “If you wanted to carry forward with council at some point or fashion, it wouldn’t be done through the ethics panel.”
“I understand that, but we’re at the point now where we’re talking about making changes to the ordinance, so I would like the panel to give us some suggestions,” Howard said.
District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody asked about the nature of the April 14 ethics board meeting. Many people attending thought it would be a public hearing and expected public comments, she said.
Tanner said the meeting was a public meeting but a limited public forum. The statutes of the code of ethics ordinance guided the way the meeting was held. The meeting was held privately in executive session.
“The first meeting was for scheduling purposes (and) the second meeting was to determine between them whether or not (the complaint) would be dismissed,” Tanner said. “Meetings such as this are not always open for public comment.”
Public comment can be allowed as provided by city statutes. The ethics board chose not to take public comment at the time and the move was within their powers, Tanner said.
Howard asked is this something the city can change for future ethics hearings. Tanner said yes.
“In a future board of ethics, you can structure how the process (works),” Tanner said. “You can take away some of the latitude they may have. You could say you’ve got to do this or this at minimum.”
District 2 Councilwoman Sandra Tooley asked where does council go from here as far as the final decision of the complaint.
Tanner said based on the code of ethics, the complaint is dismissed as there are no clauses that allow for a rejection should either side have qualms with the decision.
They wouldn’t be able to appeal it to City Council, but they would be able to appeal it to the Superior Court of Lowndes County.
If the board came to council with findings supporting the complaint, City Council could either request the resignation of the mayor or publicly reprimand him. But this is a dismissal.
Tooley asked if it is still possible to publicly reprimand the mayor regardless of the complaint’s dismissal. Tanner said if it’s alongside the dismissed complaint, then no.
But council could move to comment outside of the complaint.
“You have a right to put something on the agenda,” he said. “We’ve heard a lot about free speech and that’s free speech as well.”
City Council made no decisions on the board of ethics decision in favor of taking some time to figure out how it will move forward in addressing public concerns.
