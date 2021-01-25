VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Council approved a grant signing that will allow a prominent airline to hub out of the Valdosta Airport.
All the city needs to do is provide a 10% match.
City Manager Mark Barber presented the grant to council last week under a resolution authorizing Mayor Scott James Matheson to sign a grant application from the Federal Aviation Administration for small community air service development.
The development is a hub for American Airlines, which would be in addition to Delta at the Valdosta Airport.
A sum total of $13 million is available as a nationwide grant for these types of expansions. The expansion costs $1,246,933.
“That’s the total cost of marketing, getting the hub ready (and) the tower ready – that type of thing is what this $1.2 million would be spent on,” Barber said.
To use the grant money, a 10% match – $124,693 – by the city is needed.
Past grants saw 80% federal money, leaving the state to chip in 15% and the city required to pay a 5% match.
Barber said the grant match is a bit different as it can’t be from the airport’s local fund but rather “in-kind types of services.”
“What the Airport Authority has done – it’s the same thing as providing cash – is that for the first year, they would waive the terminal rental and the landing fees,” Barber said.
That would accumulate to $101,858. The remaining money would come from different organizations from around the community, such as the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, etc.
Barber said the chamber and other organizations have already promised support to help the authority meet that gap. This isn’t a done deal but a way to “get their name in the pot,” the city manager said.
Councilwoman Sandra Tooley questioned the grant and its effect on the city. Would it cost the city any money and what happens if it falls through? she asked.
Barber said it wouldn’t cost the city any money; no harm done if it falls through.
“(If it falls through) then it won’t get done and American Airlines will not be here and we’ll be with Delta as we have been throughout the years,” he said.
Yes, it’s a lot of money, Barber said, but approximately $945,000-$950,000 would be revenue going to the city. The federal decision wouldn’t be made until July.
Council approved the grant signing, except for Tooley, who voted against it.
City Council also approved 49 street selections to be sent to the Georgia Department of Transportation for its 2021 Local Maintenance & Improvement Grant, equaling 5.12 miles of city streets.
The project will cost between $993,395 to $1,192,074.
Also approved was a proposal for Phase 1 of the Mud Creek Sewer System for the purchase, installation and monitoring of a sanitary sewer flow monitoring system.
Out of 19 requirements given by the Environmental Protection Division issued in a consent order in August 2020, one required a monitoring system.
Barge Design Solutions is set to be the provider for $212,564 which will yield five flow monitors, their installation and maintenance, data transfer and removal for four months of flow monitoring.
It’s set to be done between January and April, with Phase 2 set to begin in January 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.