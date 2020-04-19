VALDOSTA — Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council is scheduled to hold a call-in meeting, 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23.
To adhere to public health recommendations regarding COVID-19, the meeting will be held via teleconference, according to a statement from organizers.
To participate in the live meeting, call the number and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Call in at least five minutes before meeting time.
Dial: 1 (510) 338-9438
Meeting number: 624 950 590
Meeting Password: 1725
Mute phone.
The meeting is open to the public. If needing assistance calling in to the teleconference, contact Kim Vining at (910) 285-6097 ext. 310 or email: kvining@sgrc.us.
