VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Council unanimously approved a consideration for rezoning that received a failed motion at an earlier meeting. Council members said they understood the rezoning better as reason for reconsidering the measure.
John Sineath requested the rezoning of 2.69 acres at 3350 Country Club Road at the northeast corner of the intersection of Country Club Road and Noble Way.
It would be rezoned from Office-Professional to Community-Commercial.
According to Sineath’s request, the rezoning would be used for a two-story Mixed-Use development with 25,000 square feet of commercial space downstairs and 16, two-bedroom dwelling units of residential space upstairs.
Eighteen residents opposed the rezoning, most saying it would cause an increase in area traffic which is already congested by the morning crowd of customers that go to Daylight Donuts and the continuous line of customers at Chick-Fil-A throughout the day.
District 6 Councilman Andy Gibbs put forth a motion to approve the rezoning but received no second, resulting in a failure overall during the earlier council meeting.
City Attorney Timothy Tanner said since the consideration was neither defeated nor denied, City Council can make a decision on it. Mayor Pro-Tem Tim Carroll motioned to approve it.
He spoke on what the architect of the development did to address resident concerns.
“These citizens that participated in the meeting yesterday had an opportunity to hear from the architect to really understand what they’re working with – what they’re trying to accomplish,” Carroll said.
He said the development is set to be more pedestrian friendly, showed drawings/concepts of the development and talked to concerned residents about their traffic concerns to help.
District 2 Councilwoman Sandra Tooley said she thought the development would be a good product but decided to side with the community to see how their concerns could be addressed.
“There were some meetings and more discussion given (that led to) more understanding, which made a very big difference,” she said.
The fact there was no vote on the matter the first time was a learning experience for City Council, Tooley said.
The rezoning was unanimously approved.
Two city utilities department requests were approved, both bids for the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A $697,049 bid from Chuck Smith and Son Construction was approved for the design and construction of a maintenance and laboratory building for the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The building is set to be 80 feet by 40 feet and will include necessary parking and interior work such as plumbing, HVAC, etc., according to the request. A 10% contingency was added for “unforeseen circumstances.”
The Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant is receiving new bar screens which remove large debris from wastewater. The screens are three millimeters wide, three millimeters less than the ones the plant currently has.
According to the request, the current screens are being replaced because of their low-capture ratio. This has caused debris to clog pumps, gauges and filters, and has incurred increasing maintenance costs.
A $478,200 bid for a three-millimeter Hydrodyne center-flow screening system by Templeton and Associates Engineering Sales was approved.
An additional $46,800 will be set aside should the utilities department need it for installation, increasing the total bid to $525,000.
