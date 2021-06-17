Council OKs city budget

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council has approved a multi-million dollar budget for Fiscal Year 2022, following the second public hearing for it.
The estimated fund balance for July 1, 2021, is set at $181,429,039 and the estimated fund balance for June 30, 2022, is set at $184,381,637.
The general fund will have about $44,076,604 in it and $23,090,000 will be set for capital projects funds.
Special revenue funds are set for $4,515,604 and enterprise funds will consist of $39,624,194. Internal service funds have $16,181,814 to work with and the cemetery trust fund has $33,952.
Bids approved
City Council approved $139,230.53-plus in 11 annual and service bids. The highest of these bids is for the annual oils and lubricants used for city automobiles and equipment.
The two-year contract bid was awarded to Akins Petroleum at $38,866.14 at a 12% markup above cost.
A two-year contract bid for janitorial supplies was approved and given to Piedmont National at $28,004.90. Piedmont Nation is the city’s current supplier and offered supplies at $25,358.83 three years ago.
Though its prices increased to reflect current high-use items that change during time, Piedmont National was the lowest bid, being $1,919.14 less than the competitor’s bid.
The city approved a one-year contract with Southeastern commercial tire at $22,740 for retread tires for mid to large-size trucks. This is the same company used four years ago when a bid of $22,756 was approved.
Yard roll off containers were approved for bid at $16,585 and awarded to Lewis Steel. The city will purchase 20, 30 and 40 yard roll off containers at $4,995, $5,495 and $6,095 respectively.
Lewis Steel is the current provider and offered the containers at a total of $12,885 three years ago. Prices increased to reflect the increased price of steel.
The Parts House was awarded a $15,514.91 bid for annual auto and equipment filters installed in the city’s automotive and equipment fleets for maintenance and operation.
The bid comes at a 66% discount for items not on the city’s initial filter list, which the city valued more than NAPA’s low bid of $14,522.15 and 50% discount.
The Parts House is the city’s current contract and bid $12,874.37 with a 66% discount rate three years ago.
Whitehead/Miller Hardware was awarded a $14,051.58 bid for hand tools and maintenance supplies. This is a one-year contract with the option to renew.
A three-year contract bid of $3,468 annually was awarded to Baird Pest Control for pest control services throughout the city. This is less than its bid six years ago of $3,864 annually.
Roto Rooter was awarded a three-year contract bid for general plumbing services for city buildings.
Regular time pay will be at $45, regular overtime pay will be at $67.50, skilled time pay will be at $84 and skilled overtime pay will be at $126. The only change was a price drop to $84 with skilled time pay.
Cowart Electric was awarded a three-year contract bid for general electric services for city buildings. Control tech pay is set at $65, electrician pay is set at $42 and helper pay is $35.95.
Electrician hourly pay was the only change, going from $38.75 to $42.
Waller was awarded a three-year contract bid for general HVAC services across city buildings with no price changes to pay.
Regular time, regular overtime and filter swap hourly pay will be at $45, $60 and $45 respectively.
Petroleum Traders was awarded the two-year contract bid gasoline and diesel fuel for city vehicle and equipment fleets at $.0423 a gallon. This is $.0056 higher than the last contract period three years ago.
Runway renovation
The Valdosta Regional Airport will be able to move forward with runway renovation as the city authorized the acceptance of a Federal Aviation Administration grant.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Airport Authority wanted to proceed with Runway 17/35 Protection Zone land clearing and fencing construction. The same runway is in need of asphalt milling and replacement, and replacement of marking and signage.
Runway 18/36 is also in need of construction.
The FAA offered to fund the project 100%, a departure from its previous 90% funding with a 10% match from the Authority, which was prepared at $5,685,010.
Bids for the project came in at $5,032,161 which may be the actual amount of the grant, according to the request. The funds require no city funding.
VFD promotions
The city approved a first reading to establish promotional procedures for the Valdosta Fire Department.
It’s seeking to improve the VFD’s promotional procedures as it’s facing the possibility of losing employees to other organizations with less stringent promotional procedures, the request read.
The recommended revisions align current promotional requirements with current national standards. These eligibility requirements were reached unanimously by Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and the command staff as a committee.
These changes, to name a few, include:
– The requirement of emergency medical technician for corporal be reduced to emergency medical responder.
– The requirement of preparation for initial company officer, strategy and tactics for initial company officer and decision making for initial company officer be removed as a requirement to promote to sergeant.
– Remove the requirement of instructor II and fire officer III.
– The requirement of needing a minimum of tw years working in the fire prevention division to be eligible to promote to lieutenant in the fire prevention division was removed.
– The EMT requirement for fire prevention is removed since these members do not answer medical calls.
– The lieutenant position in training was amended to mirror the other lieutenant positions.
Council representation
Governmental Solutions was approved to represent the City of Valdosta in governmental affairs matters.
City Manager Mark Barber, who spoke on the subject, said the group will represent Valdosta in state meetings and keep the city’s name at the forefront for economic prospects.
It will also help implement a public policy agenda and advocate for policies best serving the city. The firm was approved for a monthly fee of $4,000. The term will be from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
Citizens to be heard
John Robinson, George Rhynes, J.D. Rice and Pastor Darren Neal were the citizens to be heard.
Robinson referenced the "economic appropriation fund." He said he'll be having an attorney contact city officials in working to get funding and equity in the city's eyes for the south side of Valdosta.
Rhynes said, referencing he's working with Robinson, said they'll be monitoring how the city and local school systems use government funds. If necessary, he said, they'll be using attorneys to oversee how this money is used as they want to see everyone in the community get their fair share.
Rice said he'd originally wanted to commend City Council for the city's public transportation achievement but said he was appalled by the actions they took as the citizens to be heard section went on.
"I looked at the council several times during people talking (and they) showed disconcern – not being attentive," Rice said. "I think it's insulting. Folks sit through council meetings to address council. The least you can do is listen to them and be attentive to their concerns."
He still commended council for implementing Valdosta On-Demand but said council should be wary of a proposed change of guidelines for metropolitan status.
Neal came to speak under a similar subject as Rhynes and Robinson, saying President Joe Biden, and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have done much to bring notice and help to the underserved in the country.
"They've circumvented the middle man – money came from the federal government directly to the city government (and) that's where the problem occurs," he said. "In the 16 years I've been here, monies have come down to help the underserved and it just sits there. It either disappears or somehow is magically allocated somewhere else."
Neal went past the council-given three minutes with an extra minute given later, but kept speaking. Mayor Scott James Matheson said he and the council would follow-up with him after the meeting, but Neal said that was a hard sell.
"You're a very hard person to follow up with. That's the reason why we filed a complaint against you," he said. "Because we keep asking to speak with you. I wouldn't have faith that you will talk to me."
He was eventually escorted from the podium by law enforcement.
Commented
