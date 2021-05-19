VALDOSTA – A meeting of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27.
The meeting will be "hybrid," council representatives said in a statement, meaning people can attend in-person at the SGRC office, 1725 South Georgia Parkway W., Waycross or via Zoom teleconference.
An executive committee meeting will be held prior to the council meeting at 10 a.m. Both meetings are open to the public.
To join the meetings via Zoom, call the number listed here and enter the meeting number and password when prompted.
Council representatives urge participants call in at least five minutes before the meeting time.
• Dial: 1-301-715-8592
• Meeting Number (access code): 464 792 3996
• Meeting Password: 759721
Callers should remember to mute phones.
If needing assistance calling into the teleconference, contact Kim Vining, (912) 285-6097 or kvining@sgrc.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.