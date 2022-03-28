SYLVESTER — South Georgia Council held its annual Merit Badge University recently at the Camp Osborn in Worth County.
More than 300 scouts from 30 troops attended with 20 troops from South Georgia Council and 10 troops from other councils including Gulf Coast Council (Pensacola), Georgia-Carolina Council (Augusta), North Florida (Jacksonville), Chattahoochee Council (Columbus), Atlanta Area Council (Atlanta), and Central Florida Council (Orlando). The troops from the local South Georgia Council which attended were Troop 3 – Albany, Troop 13 – Albany, Troop 14 – Camilla, Troop 15 – Albany, Troop 21 - Americus, Troop 62 Tifton, Troop 100 - Sylvester, Troop 161 - Jackson, Troop 210 – Leesburg, Troop 260 – Americus, Troop 270 – Cordele, Troop 403 - Valdosta, Troop 410 - Valdosta, Troop 426 - Homerville, Troop 440 - Valdosta, Troop 454 - Valdosta, Troop 491 - Valdosta, Troop 864 - Lakeland, Troop 875 - Fitzgerald, Troop 2020 - Valdosta, Scouting representatives said in a statement.
Merit badges taught were Archery, Art, Astronomy, Auto Maintenance, Basketry, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Citizenship in the World, Electronics, Environmental Science, Emergency Preparedness, Engineering, Farm Mechanics, Fire Safety, First Aid, Fishing, Forestry, Geocaching, Genealogy, Home Repair, Insect Study, Law, Mammal Study, Nuclear Science, Oceanography, Personal Fitness, Plant Science, Plumbing, Reptile & Amphibian Study, Rifle Shooting, Shotgun Shooting, Signs, Signals, and Codes, Space Exploration, Veterinary Medicine and Woodcarving.
More than 400 merit badges were earned during the weekend as well as a number of merit badges that were partially completed. A scout is required to earn at least 21 merit badges as part of the requirements for the rank of Eagle Scout.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in South Georgia.
For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/ .
