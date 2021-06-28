VALDOSTA – Changes are being made to the Valdosta Fire Department’s promotional procedures, aligning them with national standards.
Valdosta City Council unanimously approved the changes with its second reading of the request. City Council performed the first reading at the June 10 meeting.
Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said the point of the request is “to improve the VFD’s promotional procedures as it’s facing the possibility of losing employees to other organizations with less stringent promotional procedures.”
The recommended revisions carry eligibility requirements that were reached unanimously by Boutwell and the command staff as a committee.
The changes, to name a few, include:
– The requirement of emergency medical technician for corporal be reduced to emergency medical responder.
– The requirement of preparation for initial company officer, strategy and tactics for initial company officer and decision making for initial company officer be removed as a requirement to promote to sergeant.
– Remove the requirement of instructor II and fire officer III.
– The requirement of needing a minimum of two years working in the fire prevention division to be eligible to promote to lieutenant in the fire prevention division was removed.
– The EMT requirement for fire prevention is removed since these members do not answer medical calls.
– The lieutenant position in training was amended to mirror the other lieutenant positions.
Zoning
John Sineath’s request for a mixed-use development in community commercial zoning was approved.
This follows his approved request to rezone 2.69 acres at 3350 Country Club Road at the northeast corner of the intersection of Country Club Road and Noble Way from office-professional to community-commercial on May 20.
Three two-story buildings were proposed for development totaling 25,000 square feet of commercial and office feet with 16 two-bedroom dwelling units.
The area will have parking as well, but there will be some shared commuted parking at the Summit Pointe development.
Approval was given regarding seven conditions:
Buildings shall be limited to two-story, developed on individual building pad parcels, and surrounded by a pedestrian-oriented common area that is maintained by a property owners association and governed by protective covenants.
Non-residential uses shall be limited to only the ground-floor areas of buildings and shall not exceed 26,000 square feet of indoor space for the entire development. Overall residential development shall not exceed 32 bedrooms and unit floor areas shall comply with C-C zoning requirements.
Exterior building designs shall be consistent with the submitted schematic drawings. The northerly facade of the larger building facing Noble Way shall have a residential appearance.
Internal walkways with crosswalks connecting to the Summit Pointe development shall be provided in at least two locations.
Permanent freestanding signage shall be monument-style only, with entrance signs as shown on the submitted master plan but adhering to all applicable setback and intersection visibility standards. Other signage (including wall signs and temporary signage) shall be in accordance with multi-tenant facility standards of C-C zoning.
All other development standards and general building requirements shall be followed as applicable.
From the date of final approval, the development shall commence within three years (request for permits). Otherwise, planned development approval shall automatically expire.
Bid Approval
The city approved two bids regarding water: improvements to two wells and a switchgear replacement at the water treatment plant.
Wells No. 2 and No. 8 were approved for a $438,814.20 civil and electrical improvement bid from Standard Contractors, including a 10% contingency.
Both wells were last upgraded in 2003 and 1993 respectively, and will receive the upgrades that include the replacement of existing electrical and control components, new paint, “minor” civil improvements, a new generator connection box and pole-mounted lighting.
The switchgear replacement bid was approved at $1,340,256 with a 5% contingency included. Cook Industrial Electric Company will take on the replacement.
This replaces the current manual switchgear with an automatic switchgear allowing uninterrupted plant operation during power outages, according to the request.
Originally, an operator would insert a metal throw-rod into a slot connected to switchgear within an electrical panel to de-energize the commercial power supply. The same rod is inserted into a second panel, energizing the standby generator.
The operation would be done in reverse to switch back to the commercial power supply.
Citizens to be Heard
Four residents spoke at the June 24 meeting – Gerald Hiers, Dr. J.C. Moore, Gracie Bacon and George Rhynes.
Hiers spoke on behalf of his neighbor who has an incorrectly installed water line underneath her driveway that needs removal. He asked for the city’s help.
Moore talked about purchasing a house on College Street to help some men going through addiction get housing that will provide them with a positive environment.
“I counsel these gentlemen, many of them are addicts, and they’re stuck in a vicious cycle of addiction,” he said. “After I get done counseling, they go back into the community that created their addict(ions).”
Moore said he couldn’t purchase the house for the purpose by the zoning department and asked for the council’s support to help house the men.
Bacon spoke to council about a property near her home on Holly Drive being filled like a junkyard with cars and being treated like a mechanic’s workshop.
Rhynes called the council out for not motioning to extend the time for people to speak at the last meeting. He said the “citizens to be heard” section is allotted 30 minutes for people to speak and only 14 minutes were used between the four speakers.
“The city officials voted by the people took the power from the people and granted it all to the mayor,” he said. “A lot of people were dissatisfied about it. Some people are asking that some of you all don’t even run in the next election.”
Commented
