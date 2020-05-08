VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a federal and state public transportation grant.
City Manager Mark Barber asked the council during regular session Thursday to pass the consideration to apply for Section 5307 funding with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The proposal was approved with a 7-0 vote.
The total budget for the third-party operated transit program would be about $1.5 million, according to the city.
Barber explained that under usual pre-COVID-19 circumstances, the grant would cover 80% of the cost while the state would cover 10% with a city match of 10%.
However, he said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act would eliminate the city’s responsibility for the match for Fiscal Year 2021. Thereafter, the city would have to pay the match.
Barber and council members discussed how grant funding would be spent. Topics such as an on-demand and a fixed transport system surfaced.
During the first 14 days of a 30-day comment period, residents are allowed to ask for a public hearing to learn more about how the grant will be applied if the city is approved.
The city must place a one-day advertisement in The Valdosta Daily Times announcing the hearing. After the 30 days is complete, the resolution will be sent to state and federal departments of transportation.
During the meeting, council also unanimously approved bids for four stationary industrial generators costing $55,504.12 for the utilities department.
Darryl Muse, utilities director, presented the bid Thursday that was submitted by Powerhouse Diesel Generators in mid-February.
Council members approved a bid for a 250-kilowatt diesel powered generator for the utilities department. Powerhouse also won this bid for $60,590.24.
The council unanimously passed appointments to the Greater Lowndes Planning Commission, Public Art Advisory Committee, Valdosta Housing Authority, Valdosta-Lowndes County Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority and Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board of Appeals.
Councilman Andy Gibbs brought a concern of residents regarding curbside recycling. Barber said due to pandemic and health concerns, he does not believe curbside will continue in the next 60 days.
During his report, Barber said though the city has had some scares and quarantines, there have not been any positive cases of COVID-19 among staff.
Councilman Eric Howard urged residents to reach out to the shut-in and elderly during the pandemic and bring necessary items to them, if able.
Barber said the deadline for the 2020 census has been extended to Oct. 31.
The next city council meeting is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
