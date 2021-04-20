VALDOSTA – A solar company requested an amendment to the Future Development Map of the Greater Lowndes Comprehensive Plan, changing the character designation of 30 acres.
Inman Solar wants to change the acreage from a neighborhood activity center to an industrial activity center. It proposes leasing the area to construct a large solar array with access roads, equipment and buffer areas.
The area is vacant and located along the east side of Ulmer Avenue between New Statenville Highway and South Patterson Street.
Properties in the area are zoned under residential-professional but the amendment will make them eligible for industrial zoning – M-1 or M-2 – a requirement for the array, according to information provided to the Valdosta City Council.
The acreage is part of the proposed pathway for the South Valdosta truck bypass route connecting Harbin Industrial Boulevard with Clay and Howell roads.
Inman Solar incorporated a 200-foot-wide pathway in its design that traverses the eastern parts of the property for the truck bypass.
The truck bypass route has yet to be finalized by the Georgia Department of Transportation, so the final design is up in the air.
Though this is an amendment to the city’s “Land Use Policy,” it is not a consideration of an actual rezoning or the final use of the property and its proposed layout.
Steve Shrello, an Inman Solar representative, said the solar array will be under a 30-year contract as part of Georgia Power’s Distributed Generation RFP
“What that means is, in essence, it will tie into the distribution grid so all the voltages and infrastructure that we’re installing is common to the distribution,” Shrello said.
The projects are designed to generate electricity and use it on the distribution circuit in which they are generated. It’s the first step in building a “smart grid” to add resilience and liability to the current grid.
Mayor Scott James Matheson asked Shrello if the array was built before the truck route, would they pull some solar panels to make way. Shrello said yes.
City Council voted in favor of the amendment, 4-2.
Council also approved the Valdosta On-Demand safety plan which is in accordance with the Federal Transit Administration when using 5307 federal grant funds.
This is part of the city’s plan to continue moving forward public transportation so there will be no delays in the scheduled launch date. The spending of federal funding may not occur until after the plan is adopted.
The first reading of two ordinances amending Chapter 6 – Alcoholic Beverages, Article II – Licenses, Section 6-37.
One ordinance requires that no retail package licenses for distilled spirits will be issued for a premises if the building of operation is within 600 feet radial distance from the property line of any church or school campuses, a 300 foot increase from the prior distance.
It also restricts license permissions should the building of operation be within 1,500 feet radial distance of the property line of another distilled spirits package store, according to the amendment.
The second ordinance will set boundaries of the entertainment district in the Central Valdosta Development Authority District, West Hill Avenue between Toombs Street and South Briggs Street, and both sides of South Briggs Street between West Hill Avenue and West Savannah Avenue.
It will be set along the southeastern corner of Central Avenue and Lee Street known as Lee Street Park, and Patterson Street North to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
The boundaries are defined as the public space, streets, sidewalks, open areas and all parcels and tracts of real property within the entertainment district.
It’s within these boundaries that outside consumption of alcohol will be permitted so long as it’s from a business in good standing with the city and has an alcohol license, the liquor is in a designated cup with the city’s approved logo, the cup was purchased by the Main Street office or designee, and the business maintains the food to alcohol ratio per the city’s alcohol permit.
Outside consumption will last between 11 a.m. and 12 a.m. Monday through Saturday unless approved by a special city event, according to the amendment.
