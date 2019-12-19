Cotton farmers help community

ATLANTA – The Georgia Cotton Commission, on behalf of the 3,500 cotton farming families across the State of Georgia, recently donated 12,000 pairs of socks to Atlanta Mission.
Since 1938, Atlanta Mission, a Christian nonprofit ministry, has grown from a small soup kitchen to a multi-facility organization serving Metro Atlanta’s large homeless population, commissioners said.
Today, Atlanta Mission provides emergency shelter, rehab and recovery services, vocational training, services and transitional housing. It serves more than 1,000 homeless men, women and children every day. It will use this mixed size and gender lot of socks to serve the needy men, women, youth and infants of not only Metro Atlanta, but the state.
"At Atlanta Mission we provide basic needs for up to 1,000 men, women and children experiencing homelessness everyday," said Katrina Dantism, Atlanta Mission director of partnerships and volunteer services. "We cannot do that without the generosity of the community. Something as basic as a new pair of socks provides these individuals with hope for a brighter future.”
Bart Davis, Georgia Cotton Commission chairman and a cotton farmer from Colquitt County, said, “As a cotton producer, it gives me great pleasure and pride to be able to give back to our state in such a meaningful way. The donation of cotton socks to the Atlanta mission helps people who truly need a little extra at this time of year.”
The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry. The commission began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the commission to invest in programs of research, promotion and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia, commissioners said.
For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission, call (478) 988-4235 or visit www.georgiacottoncommission.org.
