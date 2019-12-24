TIFTON – The Georgia Cotton Commission has announced the guest speakers at the 13th annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan, 29, at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.
The annual meeting is held in conjunction with the UGA Cotton Production Workshop conducted by the UGA Research & Extension Cotton Team, organizers said.
The UGA cotton production workshop will feature breakout sessions where attendees will learn the latest technical production strategies from the researchers whose projects are funded by the commission’s research program. The Georgia Cotton Commission annual meeting will follow the breakout sessions and feature speakers from several industry organizations.
Program speakers are Kent Fountain, vice chairman, National Cotton Council of America; Melissa Bastos, director of market research, Cotton Incorporated; and Hank Reichle, president and chief executive officer, Staplcotn.
– Kent D. Fountain, the president/CEO of Southeastern Gin and Peanut in Surrency, served as the vice chairman of the National Cotton Council for 2019. He was a NCC vice president from 2016-2018 and served on the NCC’s Board in 2011.
Since 2010, he has served as a director of Cotton Council International, the NCC’s export promotion arm. Fountain is a past president of the National Cotton Ginners Association and the Southeastern Cotton Ginners Association and currently serves as a director for Staplcotn and the Cotton Growers Warehouse Association.
The recipient of numerous honors, he received the Southeastern Ginner of the Year in 2001 and the Horace Hayden National Ginner of the Year Award in 2016. Fountain, who was a member of the NCC’s 2001-2002 Cotton Leadership Class, earned degrees from the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences.
– Melissa Bastos is the Cotton Incorporated director of market research in the corporate strategy and program metrics department. She is responsible for directing the development of corporate performance measures, corporate strategy and strategic research including global consumer attitudinal and behavioral studies as well as product assessments, such as the Cotton Incorporated lifestyle monitor and retail monitor research, which are conducted in the US, China, Europe, Latin America and India, organizers said.
– Hank Reichle is the president & CEO of Staplcotn, one of the oldest and largest cotton marketing cooperatives in the United States. Reichle joined Staplcotn in 2004, having previously worked with Ernst & Young and The Seam. He was named president & CEO in 2018, succeeding Meredith Allen, after serving as vice president of export sales and executive vice president. He serves as president of Cotton Council International; a member of the Agribusiness Industry Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; and as a director of the National Cotton Council of America, AMCOT and The Seam.
Following the annual meeting speakers, the commission will host lunch where sponsors will be recognized, door prizes will be given away and the Georgia Quality Cotton Awards for the 2019 crop will be awarded, organizers said.
The meeting, production workshop and lunch are open to not only cotton growers, but anyone interested in the cotton industry. The UGA Cotton Production Workshop breakout sessions will be repeated after lunch.
There is no charge to attend. Pre-registration is requested to help with meal plans. Register online at www.ugatiftonconference.caes.uga.edu or call (229) 386-3416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.