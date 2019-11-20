VALDOSTA — The National League of Junior Cotillions, Valdosta chapter, held its third class of the season earlier this month at the Valdosta Country Club.
“We are excited about our first cotillion season being under way and the wonderful responses we have received from parents," said Katherine Freeman and Roxy Corbett, chapter directors.
The National League of Junior Cotillions program features etiquette, character education and social dance training for fourth- through eighth-grade students. The program includes five classes and two balls during a seven-month period.
The purpose of the National League of Junior Cotillions program is to give students instruction in ballroom dance and practice in the social courtesies needed for better relationships with family and friends. Students actively learn life skills through a creative method including role-playing, skits and games, organizers said.
The social behavior component ranges from rules of conversation to formal and informal table manners. Other topics include posture, receiving lines, electronic etiquette and the proper way to get into coats and through doors, organizers said.
Students are also introduced to responding to invitations, writing thank-you letters, paying and receiving compliments and sportsmanship.
“Our objective is to teach the lifestyles that will enable students to learn and treat others with honor, dignity and respect for better relationships with family, friends and associates,” said Elizabeth Anne Winters, national director.
Headquarters for the National League of Junior Cotillions is located in Charlotte, N.C., where the program was established in 1979. There are now chapters all across the country, involving thousands of students.
