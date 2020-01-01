STATESBORO – Alexis Me’Shell Costello recently graduated from Georgia Southern University. Costello received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Criminology.
While at GSU, Costello was a member of Sigma Lambda Gamma sorority and work study for the Dean of Students Office on campus. She plans to attend graduate school this fall at Florida State University and then pursue a career as a victim’s advocate and criminologist.
She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Mitchell of Valdosta.
