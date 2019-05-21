Cosmetology Camp scheduled for summer

VALDOSTA — Parents may register students for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Cosmetology Camp being held at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta.
The camp will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m., June 11-13, college officials said.
The camp is for upcoming fifth through eighth graders.
Campers will learn how to perform manicure and pedicures, college officials said. Lunch will not be provided.
The camp cost is $45. To register a child, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for Wiregrass. For information about Wiregrass, visit www.wiregrass.edu.
