VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Corrections will host a hiring event at Valdosta State Prison Training Building/Annex, 3259 Val Tech Road.
The event will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, state officials said.
There will be onsite interviews, physical training and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.
Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
• Completed State of Georgia application. Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site).
• Valid driver’s license.
• Birth certificate.
• Social Security card.
• High school diploma/GED transcript.
• SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores.
• If Peace Officer Standard and Training certified, a copy of POST profile.
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test, state officials said.
For more, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
