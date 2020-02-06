VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Corrections will host a hiring event, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, Valdosta State Prison Training Building/Annex, 3259 Val Tech Road.
There will be onsite interviews, physical training and Accuplacer testing, state officials said. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.
Attendees should bring copies of:
• Completed State of Georgia application. Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site).
• Valid driver’s license.
• Birth certificate.
• Social Security card.
• High school diploma/GED transcript.
• SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores.
• If Peace Officer Standard and Training certified, a copy of POST profile.
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test, state officials said.
For more, visit www.GDCJobs.com.
