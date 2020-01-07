VALDOSTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections hosts a hiring event 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 23, at the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Valdosta campus, in Brooks Halls, 4089 Val Tech Road.

There will be onsite interviews, physical training and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day, state officials said.

Attendees should bring copies of:

• Completed State of Georgia application: Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site).

• Valid driver’s license.

• Birth certificate.

• Social Security card.

• High school diploma/GED transcript.

• SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores.

• If Peace Officer Standards and Training certified, a copy of his or her POST profile.

Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.

For more, visit www.GDCJobs.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you