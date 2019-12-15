Coroner: Two die in Valdosta wreck

VALDOSTA — Two Florida residents were killed Sunday morning in an automobile accident in Valdosta, according to the county coroner.
The coroner's office was called out to the crash scene at the intersection of South Patterson Street and the Madison Highway around 10 a.m., said Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.
John Douglas Lang, 84, and his wife, Marilyn Lang, 74, both of Jennings, Fla., were killed when their car was struck by a passenger van, Fiveash said.
Though the Langs lived in Florida, they attended church in Valdosta, the coroner said.
The driver of the van was not seriously injured and did not have to be taken to the hospital, Fiveash said.
No autopsies are planned; both of the Langs were declared dead at the scene of "blunt force trauma," the coroner said.
The Langs' family has been notified, he said.
Terry Richards is an editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
