Coroner: Prison inmate died of stab wounds

VALDOSTA — The June 15 death of a Valdosta State Prison inmate was due to stab wounds, according to the county coroner.
Agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards believe Orvonta Tillman died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with another inmate, according to a corrections department statement released June 16.
Emergency medical personnel responded, but Tillman was pronounced dead at the facility by Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash at approximately 1 a.m. The corrections department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death, the statement said.
Fiveash said Tillman’s body was sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.
Wednesday, Fiveash said the cause of death was determined to be “multiple penetration trauma,” essentially stab wounds. Fiveash said he is still waiting for the official autopsy results to be returned.
Tillman was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 in Gwinnett County for armed robbery and kidnapping.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.